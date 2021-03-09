Expansion and new location plans for Kandi America

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc., an international automotive manufacturer, today announced its plans for future expansion.

The plans start with a substantial investment made to relocate its corporate headquarters from Garland, Texas, to a premier location near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane. The purchase closed on March 4 with an anticipated move date in April.

Located at 8050 Forest Lane, the 54,372-square-foot building sits on a five-acre lot and will house Kandi America’s corporate offices, as well as a showroom and distribution center for its electric vehicles. In addition, it will feature a dedicated area for test drives.

“Thanks to the vision and support of Chairman Hu, this relocation comes at an exciting time as Kandi doubles down on its investment in the U.S. and further cements its roots as a leader in all things electric,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “This move is both a strategic and logical next step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to sustained and healthy growth in the new space.”

The company’s long-term strategic plans include continued investment in the development and rollout of electric vehicles and powersports. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to moving into our new building in the very near future and offering a great work environment for our employees while nurturing innovation and providing superior service to our customers,” Tai said.

Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale distribution of off-road vehicle products and electric vehicles.