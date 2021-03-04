Who handles your dealership’s Google reviews?

Dealers from throughout the country gathered again on #WebinarWednesday to learn about “How to Deal with Negative Google Reviews” on a custom webinar sponsored by Kenect and hosted by OBE Business, the Powersports Business sibling brand.

When asked: “Who is in charge of or otherwise manages Google reviews at your dealership today?” the live webinar attendees responded to the interactive poll with the following answers.

The owner — 21%

GM — 18%

Parts/service manager — 9%

Sales manager — 12%

Marketing person — 32%

No one — 9%

Attendees of the live custom webinar represented a wide range of powersports and outdoor power equipment dealerships, with auto dealerships also represented.

A few of them said:

"Your presentation was insightful and informative I truly enjoyed it."

"Thank you for the webinar."

"Thanks. Great info. Have a great rest of your day."

We’ll gather again for another free live custom webinar on the same topic with Kenect on #WebinarWednesday, March 10 at noon Central.

Register for the free webinar by clicking here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/How-to-Deal-With-Negative-Google-Reviews-73c1bde81ba64d7c67dde09d

Interested in learning more about how your business can engage with the PSB virtual community with a custom webinar? Send a note to dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com.