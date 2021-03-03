Polaris announces 2022 lineup featuring 22 new models, new engine

From mountain peaks to the ditches and trails of flatlands, Polaris has announced its 2022 snowmobile lineup that’s aimed to bring the next level of performance and comfort to new riders and enthusiasts alike. With 22 new models introduced on the revolutionary, rider-first Matryx platform that was introduced only one year ago, there are perfect new choices for every rider to deliver effortless control and unrivaled performance with the most advanced technology on snow.

New for 2022, the Indy XCR joins the Indy VR1 and XC on the Matryx platform, and features Polaris Racing Technology components, coupled with industry-leading Matryx platform built to dominate the toughest terrain.

For those out West, Polaris has answered Ski-Doo by unveiling an 850-class, turbocharged two-stroke engine for its mountain sleds, while also adding them to the Matryx platform and offering additional updates to its RMK lineup. The Boost Patriot engine package has been nearly a decade in the making, according to Polaris officials.

Also new for 2022 is a change in nomenclature for dealers – spring Snow Check exclusive sleds will now fall under the “Starfire Series” banner. Virtually any Polaris sled can be ordered and customized in the spring, but the Starfire sleds are spring-only, and dealers won’t be able to stock them mid-season.

Adding to the Indy lineup is the new Indy Cross-Country Racer. This true factory race sled is available exclusively to Polaris racing teams and is the ultimate combination of proven Polaris Race Technology components and a high-output 600cc engine, all built on the Matryx platform to take Team Polaris one place: the podium.

Adding to the Ultimate 50/50 Crossover lineup, the Switchback XC joins the Switchback Assault as Polaris’ industry benchmark for ride and handling both on- and off-trail. The Switchback XC delivers superior handling and performance on the trails and in the backcountry, with the standard IGX rear suspension, FOX QS3 shocks and available Patriot 650 and 850 engine choices.

In the mountains, for over 25 years Polaris RMK has set the standard for deep snow performance, and in 2022, the company aims to set a new standard in the deep snow yet again.

The all-new RMK Matryx and RMK Matryx Slash platforms redefine what is possible in the backcountry, with a rider-first design purpose built for dynamic deep snow riding. The narrow, sculpted seat and tank provide effortless control, and the raised, lightweight platform with an all-new short, tapered tunnel provides unmatched lift and response.

According to Polaris, the PRO RMK Matryx Slash is, “the world’s most capable mountain sled in technical terrain, and the RMK Khaos Matryx Slash brings a wild child attitude to dominate any deep snow.”

Meanwhile, the new Patriot Boost engine features an industry-exclusive, patent pending turbocharger system that delivers more power from sea level to the mountain peaks. The SmartBoost system enables unrivaled combustion stability, creating 10% more power at sea level and 50% more power at 10,000 feet over the 850 Patriot. According to Polaris, based on internal testing, it’s projected that Patriot Boost models will be 10% more powerful and at least 20 lbs. lighter than competitive snowmobiles. With all that it has to offer, Polaris officials hope the Matryx Slash platform with the Patriot Boost engine will be the sled to beat in the deep snow next winter.

Which sleds have you most excited to offer next season? Leave you comments below and let us know!