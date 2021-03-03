Arctic Cat announces 2022 snowmobile lineup

Arctic Cat has announced its 2022 snowmobile lineup, continuing a 60-year tradition of offering new technology in the industry.

Headlining the lineup is the new Thundercat, offering electronic power steering (EPS) for the first time on a high-performance, turbocharged sled. The BLAST lineup welcomes two new sleds to the family with the addition of the BLAST XR 4000 and BLAST XR Touring 4000, the first mid-sized touring sled.

The company has also enhanced its existing models with new options and equipment for the 2022 model year. In addition to the updates, to celebrate 60 years of Arctic Cat snowmobiles, all models will include a commemorative 60th anniversary badge.

“This model year, Arctic Cat celebrates 60 years of sharing the passion for snowmobiling. From the track to the trail to the deep snow, our heritage is strong, and we’ll continue to build upon that tradition to innovate the snowmobile riding experience,” said Troy Halvorson, Vice President of Arctic Cat (for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.). “This year’s lineup offers key features and sleds our customers want, while providing more options for first-time and value buyers to help attract more people to our sport.”

According to the announcement, the new Thundercat with EPS combines industry-leading technology and comfort on the “fastest stock trail sled available.” Paired with Arctic Cat’s revolutionary ATAC on-the-fly suspension that allows riders to adjust the suspension for any riding condition, the sled is more agile and provides less fatigue so the rider can enjoy its industry-leading power longer.

Last year, Arctic Cat introduced its first true, mid-sized snowmobile lineup that included the mountain BLAST M 4000, trail BLAST ZR 4000 and sport-utility BLAST LT 4000. The sleds are powered by a electronic fuel-injected, single-cylinder, two-stroke engine.

This year, the company is expanding the category with the addition of the BLAST XR 4000 and BLAST XR Touring 4000. The XR model brings crossover capabilities to a mid-size snowmobile, while the XR Touring is the first mid-size touring option. Both sleds are perfect entry-level options for customers looking for a value-priced sled, or experienced riders wanting an easy-to-ride snowmobile that is a blast to ride.

Also new for 2022 models:

• All 6000, 8000 and 9000 sleds receive the new ADAPT CVT System by Arctic Cat for upgraded performance and serviceability

• The crossover lineup is offering a RIOT 8000 and RIOT X model with Arctic Cat’s revolutionary, adjust-on-the-fly ATAC suspension system

• The M 8000 Hardcore ALPHA ONE adds a 146- by- 2.6-inch lug track model

• The M 8000 Mountain Cat ALPHA ONE 154 receives ATAC on both standard and electric start models

All 2022 Arctic Cat snowmobiles will be available for pre-order through the Snowmageddon sales event, which ends April 30. However, a limited number of models will also be made available in-season through eligible dealers without Snowmageddon program benefits.

This model year marks our 60th anniversary and we are excited to continue our heritage of innovating the snowmobile riding experience. Over the years, we have brought new technologies to the industry including the first slide rail suspension, ALPHA ONE Single-Beam Rear Suspension and revolutionary ATAC On-The-Fly Suspension,” said Halvorson in the announcement. “Our continuing innovation and expanded lineup are a clear indication that Arctic Cat is here to stay. We are stronger than ever and operating at full throttle. I am incredibly excited about our 2022 lineup and look forward to hearing your reviews and feedback.”

What exactly is your feedback about the announcement? Let us know in the comment section below!