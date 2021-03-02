Moose Racing reveals new roller gear bag

Moose Racing has introduced its new roller gear bag. This new gear bag has been completely redesigned with added durability and sleek tonal graphics.

Constructed from a tough texturized rubber base and heavy-duty denier fabric, this bag is able to take on any rugged travel or environment. The main compartment has removable walls for keeping gear separated or the option for one large storage space.

The new retractable handle allows for easy towing while the bag rolls smooth on any surface thanks to the durable wheels. Large reinforced grab handles are placed on top and sides for easy moving.

If your dealership’s customers are looking to upgrade their old gear bag, now is the perfect time.

MSRP is $299.95.