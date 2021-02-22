Parts Unlimited adds NESC Motocross to race support program

Parts Unlimited announced that it has once again teamed up with the NESC Motocross as part of the 2021 We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

NESC is an amateur motocross racing circuit throughout New England (CT, ME, MA, NH) with motocross classes for everyone. It includes both a spring and fall series to give racers a change at running a championship series without having to race every weekend, all season long.

The Spring Series kicks off March 28 at Southwick and goes through July 11. The Fall Series begins July 18 at Crow Hill and ends Oct. 24.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.