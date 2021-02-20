Triumph Motorcycles America and Ironhorse Funding have announced a multi-year financing program agreement. After a successful pilot program in 2020, Triumph Motorcycles America has contracted with the lending and servicing company as a financing resource to empower the U.S. Triumph dealer network to offer additional financing options to their customers.

Enrolled Triumph dealers will have access to multiple finance options that make new Triumph motorcycles available to subprime borrowers. Under the initial program, special finance options are available to subprime borrowers such as reduced required down payments, lower interest rates, and expanded front-end advances. Ironhorse Funding provides dealer support seven days a week.

“We’ve already seen the mutual success of this relationship with the dealers that participated in the pilot and we are thrilled to begin working with more U.S. Triumph dealers,” said Jon Krumdick, COO of Ironhorse Funding. “Our goal is to become the preferred provider of nonprime and subprime financing for Triumph dealerships and we look forward to working with Triumph leadership to continue to expand our offerings and support as we grow this relationship.”

This program is expected to be a valuable tool to Triumph dealers’ retail financing offerings as it will help increase opportunities to approve lending for customers who are just out of reach of traditional prime lending options.