Major OEM reveals PSXDigital as preferred CRM vendor

BRP has named PSXDigital as its preferred CRM vendor in the Dealer Connect Program. The announcement marks another milestone in the company's expansion and adds another familiar name to a long list of OEMs that includes Triumph, Suzuki, Yamaha, Harley-Davidson and Ducati to name a few.

"We welcome BRP into the PSXDigital family," said CEO Larry Bruce. "Our Powersports CRM is well-suited to supporting the needs of a multi-brand manufacturer and delivers crucial capabilities that will help BRP dealers not only connect with their audience on a deeper level, but empower better decision-making driven by accurate, real-time data and advanced Ai technology."

PSXDigital's CRM is based on best-of-breed artificial intelligence combined with in-depth experience and expertise within the increasingly competitive powersports industry. It delivers a broad range of capabilities designed to create efficiencies, manage relationships better, and create an improved overall customer experience.

With the new CRM technology, BRP dealers will be able to streamline workflows, grow sales, manage performance across the entire organization, and automate many time-consuming, yet vital processes, such as:

Manual entry of customer information into the CRM

Lead management

Multi-channel lead engagement

Customer follow-up

It also enables smarter decision-making through Ai-driven insight surfacing, such as score-based customer predictors and consumer communication preferences, including digital chat technology thanks to a recent partnership between PSXDigital and LiveAdmins. Its first-generation BDC software offers a purpose-designed solution for multiple locations and integrates directly with the wider CXMAi platform, as well.

The Dealer Connect Program team at BRP mentioned that they are "looking forward to putting it through its paces and realizing improved efficiencies and ROI for our dealers."