Jack Daniels, Disaranno team up for Velvet Fire

Here’s a sure-fire way to warm up around that properly social distanced wintertime driveway fire. Or get those snowmobiles put away for the day and give this concoction a sampling. Jack Daniels and Disaranno have teamed up for the latest cocktail-based collaboration.

Read all about it from Powersports Business sibling magazine StateWays, which covers the alcohol business in control states. This article caught our eye!

Click here to read the article.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com