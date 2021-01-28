Webinar series to feature dealership owner operators

Dealership owner operators Dale Rhoads and Justin Johnson will be the guests of Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon on the Feb. 3 edition of the Online Learning Series of live webinars.

The webinar, sponsored by McGraw Powersports, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and CFMOTO, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Free registration, with limited seating, is available here.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-3rd

The Powersports Business Online Learning Series picks up where it left off in November, providing dealers and industry members with a chance to gain insight and intelligence in a virtual setting. If you need a little community building among your industry peers, we invite you to join us. Stop by and say hello in the live chat.

The lineup of co-hosts alongside McMahon is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1:00 p.m. Central — Dale Rhoads and Justin Johnson, Dealership Owners

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1:00 p.m. Central — Todd Romano, Co-Founder and COO, Speed UTV

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1:00 p.m. Central — Sara Hey, Dealership Consultant and Trainer

The conversations with the co-hosts are geared heavily toward attendee interaction via the next-level webinar platform. While the co-hosts will be on live video, attendees have no video access and participate via the chatroom and by submitting questions. So we don’t care how you look during the webinars, just hit that link below to register!

To register for free, click here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/February-3rd