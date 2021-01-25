40 Under 40 to honor top dealership leaders for 2021

In an effort to highlight and support the best young leaders at the powersports dealership level, Powersports Business magazine is launching its 40 Under 40 spotlight for 2021.

Click the link below to submit a nomination for the Powersports Business 40 Under 40.

https://www.tfaforms.com/4878300

The powersports industry is home to many bright, successful leaders who seldom receive recognition for their hard work and achievements. Powersports Business aims to change that with the new 40 Under 40 program that celebrates young trailblazers and innovators at the dealership level.

Nominations for the 40 Under 40 program are now open. Nominees can be from any powersports dealership in the U.S. and must be under 40 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2021. Nominators can be from any company or organization doing business in the powersports industry — dealership owners/operators/staff, manufacturer and distributor sales reps, staff, etc. — and self-nominations are welcome.

“We’re excited to launch the 40 Under 40 program for 2021,” said Powersports Business Editor-in-Chief Dave McMahon. “It’s an opportunity to highlight distinguished young leaders from dealerships across the country and give them a chance to be in the spotlight. Since the onset of COVID, we’ve heard of so many young dealership team members who are going above and beyond to make dealership operations successful under challenging circumstances. Let’s hear about those at your dealership who stand out.”

After nominations have been collected, the Powersports Business editorial team will read all submissions, selecting the finalists based upon their accomplishments and contributions to the industry, while also considering how their dedication and innovative ideas can move the industry forward in the future.

The 40 Under 40 spotlight will be published in an upcoming print edition of Powersports Business, featuring every finalist with a profile and photo. They will also be showcased on a webinar so the industry can get to know 40 Under 40 better.

Nominations for the 40 Under 40 spotlight must be submitted by March 15, 2021 to be considered.

Questions? Send an email to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com and include “OPE Business 40 Under 40” in the subject line.