As the Holiday season approaches, we all have many deadlines in mind - gift shopping, work projects before vacations, perhaps a New Years Resolution.



But perhaps the quickest approaching is this week - the deadline for the 2021 Powersports Business Nifty 50 contest for parts, accessories, apparel, service providers, F&I companies, DMS businesses and website providers on Dec. 18!

Click the link below to complete the application:

https://www.tfaforms.com/4869027

Brands are permitted up to two entries each. Only the first two entries from a brand will be considered. Aftermarket and OEM products are eligible.

The Nifty 50 products and services for 2021 are meant to drive dealer profitability, and are selected by Powersports Business editors. No testing of products is done.

To be eligible, products and services must be new or substantially improved from previous years and be ready for delivery in calendar 2021.

In addition to receiving a certificate that honors their 2021 Powersports Business Nifty 50 selection, winners will be featured in the February edition of Powersports Business and listed in a PSB-produced e-blast to the industry following the publication of the magazine. New for 2021, brands that submit a 30-second video about their product — think walkaround or how you would present it (quickly) at your old-school show booth — will get video showcase treatment on a Nifty 50 webinar in January.

Not responsible at your company for these types of projects but want to get some promotion and publicity for a product you worked on? Forward the link to someone in marketing or sales and tell 'em to get on it!