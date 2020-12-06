A side-by-side recall announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is related to about 118,600 units that can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.

The recall involves Model Year 2017-2019 and certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016-2019 and certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 side-by-sides equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS).

The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: Red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 700 or Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.

2017 Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger

2017 Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger

2018 Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger

2018 Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger

2019 Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger

2019 Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger

2020 Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger

2020 Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger

2016 Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger

2016 Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger

2017 Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger

2017 Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger

2018 Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger

2018 Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger

2019 Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger

2019 Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger

2020 Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger

2020 Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, if necessary. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

American Honda has received eight reports of the side-by-sides having either play in the steering or losing control of steering. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

They were sold at authorized Honda powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through March 2020 for approximately between $10,000 and $21,000.

The manufacturer is American Honda Motor Co., Inc., of Torrance, California. They were manufactured in the U.S.