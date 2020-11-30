Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties hire three sales reps

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the aftermarket distributor marketplace, as a trio of recent new hires from Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties can attest.

Here’s a look at the newest sales reps for the Janesville, Wisconsin-based distributor:

Mike Kruszewski — Drag Specialties sales rep covering Pennsylvania in the Northeast region

Mike Kruszewski

He brings a vast knowledge of parts and V-twin experience, having served in managerial roles on the dealer level. He has been riding nearly his whole life and has owned over 100 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He currently owns a number of Harleys, ranging in years from 1974-2016, from chopper to full touring.

In his free time, he enjoys riding with his girlfriend and camping.

Joe Litte — Parts Unlimited sales rep covering the Central region

Joe Little

Little brings parts manager dealership experience. He loves street bikes and actively participates in track days. He also enjoys ATVs, dirt bikes and mountain biking and his brother-in-law is ATV pro racer, Cole Richardson.

Outside of riding, his interests include wakeboarding, visiting historical places and spending time with his son.

Andreas Zivic — Parts Unlimited sales rep covering the Gulf Coast region

Andreas Zivic

Zivic is an avid rider, having participated in WERA, twin superbike and Enduro racing. In addition to riding, he is involved with the Jamie James Champions Riding School and has a wealth of sales and territory rep experience.

During his free time, he enjoys custom cars, wakeboarding and snowboarding.

A warm welcome to Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties to all.

