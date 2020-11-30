Dealership owners buy 1,300 acres with plans for ORV park

“We’re excited by the opportunity to create an off-road destination that is accessible by area trail networks and that increases year-round powersports tourism in New Hampshire’s North Country. The property’s trails will also connect with nearby multipurpose trails to expand riding and hiking opportunities for everyone.”

That’s how Joel Wheeler, president of Four Wheel Holding LLC, described news that the group will develop 1,300 acres acquired adjacent to Jericho Mountain State Park into Four Seasons Off-Road Recreation Park.

The off-road promotional group is making plans to develop the property into an off-road recreation park that includes outstanding riding opportunities, facilities to host off-road events and expanded multipurpose trails open year-round to hikers as well as other outdoor enthusiasts.

Four Wheeler Holdings LLC acquired the property on Nov. 5, and its principals will work with local and state business and recreation officials to assess how future development can complement and enhance the area’s off-road tourism.

The property is located northeast of the park proper. All development of trails and facilities on the property will be executed with a focus on retaining natural landscape features and views, and will include reforestation on parts of the property, according to Wheeler.

Wheeler is also president of MOMS — Motorcycles of Manchester — that owns and operates powersports dealerships in the Groveton and Gorham, New Hampshire. He announced that retired NFL star Rob Ninkovich, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, is an equal partner in ownership of the property abutting Jericho Mountain State Park, as well as the newest MOMS dealership in nearby Gorham. Ninkovich has a deep passion for both the outdoors and for riding off-road vehicles.

“We want the property’s trails to connect with the area’s outstanding existing trail networks to serve off-road riders, snowmobilers, hikers, and bicyclists,” Wheeler said. “To help us best assess development and preservation possibilities, we are consulting with riders, off-road organizations, business development officials, forestry management, and vehicle manufacturers.”

Wheeler said all development work will be executed with the goal of minimizing impact on landscapes and habitat, and that reforestation of lands previously subjected to aggressive logging will be a top priority. Any structures erected on the property — such as trailside warming huts and camper cabins or yurts — will be designed to blend in with the woods and landscapes as much as possible.

Ideas being considered in the early stages of planning for the property’s development include:

• Establishing off-road vehicle, hiking, and biking trails that cross the property and connect with adjacent trail systems

• Building a facility available recreational club meetings and events, and equipped to host rider safety training

• Using an open area with a rocky backdrop as a natural amphitheater

• Establishing a rest area with food service atop a scenic overlook

• Partnering with a powersports vehicle manufacturer to establish a training center for rider safety classes and dealer development

• Developing amenities and services needed to host off-road and mountain bike events such as festivals and ride-ins

• Establishing camping opportunities, possibly including “glamping” amenities for enhanced-comfort camping

In the short term, riders are encouraged to watch for news of the property’s trails being connected with the area’s existing riding and hiking trails.