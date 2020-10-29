‘How do you think the upcoming presidential election will affect your business?’

That’s the question we asked in the recent Q3 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey.

It’s probably time to grab that bowl of popcorn you were thinking about having sometime today, and settle in to read the responses. As with all Powersports Business dealer surveys, responses are anonymous. We share a handful of dealers replies from the U.S. and Canada below.

Until it is finalized will cause some contraction

This will affect us greatly

A Democratic win will negatively effect business for 2021

Republicans keep control = good; Democrats take over = bad, taxes, controls, fear, socialism, law and order

If Trump loses it’s a new ball game

Need Trump, will be great.... Biden will be a disaster

It's going to affect the whole powersports market if we don't get Trump in for a second term.

I think it will take some time to recover from the uncertainty that some people are showing, but those that already have motorcycles are still riding and spending money.

Higher taxes will significantly hurt business and income.

Trump wins we are in; Trump looses we are out.

If Republicans don't win, the economy will tank and consumer spending will flatten.

BLUE WILL KILL ECONOMY AND POSSIBLE START HIGH LEVEL OF CIVIL UNREST.

If Biden wins it will collapse.

Trump Strong

I don't know, but I wish it was over.

Re-electing Trump will create good business environment in US

There are no good outcomes as all of the candidates are incompetent. If Biden wins, hopefully we will at least return to some level of stability and not be the laughing stock of the rest of the free world.

SLIGHTHLY

Excellent if Trump stays in office

I don't believe the election will have much impact on business.

If Trump wins i think we will be ok, if Biden wins God help us

Depends who is president in January

LARGELY

Canada needs a Donald Trump of our own.

If we get #trump2020 in there will be a positive. If we get #hidenfrombiden

It is going to slow the number of persons who want product, can't find what they want and are not willing to travel for it.

Depending upon the outcome.

Not sure

Might affect the CND dollar

If Trump doesn't win we are all screwed.

If Biden wins we will see a knee-jerk reaction from most consumers that will result in a downturn in business and the economy.

Not concerned

If Trump don't win there a BIG downturn in our business

Ha, guess it depends on who wins...it'll get slow right before, then hopefully get back to rocking right after, and the country gets back to work and everything open

No

Could be very bad depending on outcome

Slow down in business

It all depends on who gets in.

Those are just a sliver of the total responses. There were plenty more that rang similar tones.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com