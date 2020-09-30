ATV parts company sees average order value rise 13 percent

By integrating search and merchandising technology from Searchspring, a company that sells aftermarket accessories for side-by-sides and ATVs has positioned itself to take action quickly through the ecommerce boom, realizing a 52% increase in online revenue.

Selling its products direct-to-consumer and via Amazon and eBay marketplaces, SuperATV recently experienced a surge in new business during the COVID-19 outbreak, attributed to renewed consumer interest in outdoor activities. B2B sales also account for up to half of SuperATV’s business, and its products are stocked in over 3,000 dealerships across the U.S.

Previously, the company had experienced issues with speed and control on their ecommerce store, with past solution providers.

SuperATV implemented Searchspring’s Search & Autocomplete and Category Navigation solutions in 2018 to support both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business shoppers in their search for ATV parts and accessories. With high levels of variability in their product categories, the SuperATV team is now able to adjust the merchandising and navigation experience in each category to reflect how their customers shop.

With Searchspring, the company is also now able to:

Display a mix of popular products and new items in order to show customers targeted results that meet SuperATV’s objectives at any given time.

Draw actionable data from the Searchspring platform’s insights, including the “zero results” report. This has driven new product development within the organization as it highlights customer searches for products that are not currently available.

“Searchspring gives us the flexibility to organize our products in a way that makes sense — not only to us, but also to our buyers,” said Josh South, director of Marketing and Technology, SuperATV. “From the capabilities to modify faceted searches, to creating merchandising campaigns and reporting, the primary driver for us in choosing Searchspring was the speed and consistency within data transformations.”

In the first year after integrating Searchspring, SuperATV saw:

Revenue increased by 52%

AOV increased by 13%

Conversion rate remained steady with a 26% increase in traffic

“SuperATV is dedicated to understanding how their customers search for products, and providing a smarter algorithm that empowers shoppers to find relevant products, faster,” said Mike Masten, Customer Success manager, Searchspring. “We love working with them to continually enhance the online shopping experience for their customers.”