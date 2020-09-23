Distributor adds handguards to product lineup

Brian Cornelius from Ontario, California-based Pacific Powersports, Inc. reports that the company is now a U.S. importer and distributor of Barkbusters handguards.

Designed and manufactured in Australia since 1984, the superior design and quality are world renowned. Incorporated into the design of all Barkbusters products are style, strength, durability and ease of fit.

Barkbusters joins brands including Motoz Tires, Zac Speed Hydration Back Packs, Haan Wheels, Falco Boots, and Ventura Luggage Systems in the distributor’s lineup of products.