Alan from Revival Cycles is featured in the brand’s newly launched video about the genesis of a custom Royal Enfield INT650 Interceptor.

Inspired by Steve McQueen and his adventures on 1960s scramblers, the "Sunday Special" competed in the 2018 historic LA-Barstow to Vegas off-road desert race.

Highly watchable and easy to listen to. Worth a look.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com