Newsbreak.com reports that three Oregon dealerships have been destroyed by the forest fires decimating the state.

The post says that the following dealerships have been lost:

Hansen’s BMW Motorcycles, Medford, Oregon, established 1972. Alameda forest fire

D&S Harley-Davidson, Medford, Oregon, established 1971

Oregon Motorcycle Adventures KTM, Medford, Oregon, established 2004

This photo speaks more than 1000 words. Throughout this devestation, our first responders are working tirelessly to keep... Posted by Hansen's Motorcycles on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

We are sad to say that we lost our building last night in the fire that ravaged the Rogue Valley. D&S, the Martin family... Posted by D&S Harley-Davidson on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

To everyone that has called, texted and left voice mails, OMA-KTM is gone! Thank you all for the support over the past... Posted by Oregon Motorcycle Adventures - KTM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020