13,200 side-by-sides recalled by CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on July 22 that 13,200 side-by-sides (in addition to 515 units that were sold in Canada) are being recalled by Polaris.

Models being recalled are model year 2020 Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger CREW XP 1000, model years 2019–20 PRO XD 4000D and model year 2020 Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL.

An improperly manufactured clutch component can cause the engine braking feature to fail, resulting in unexpected vehicle motion, posing a crash hazard.

The vehicles were sold in maroon, black, sand, green, orange, blue, camo, gray and white colors and have two or four seats. For PRO XD and Ranger models, “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS PRO XD” or “Ranger” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area. For Bobcat models, “Bobcat” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area. The VINs included in this recall can be found stamped into the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box.

The following model names are included in this recall:

2019 — PRO XD 4000D

2020 — PRO XD 4000D

2020 — Ranger XP 1000

2020 — Ranger XP 1000 Crew

2020 — Bobcat UV342020 — Bobcat UV34XL

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair, if needed. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

The firm has received 14 reports of unexpected motion or drive clutch locking, including one report of a crash resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The units were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2019 through April 2020 for between $14,600 and $26,300.

The manufacturer is Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota. The units were manufactured in the U.S. and Poland.