PWC retail sales set record for month: NMMA

The National Marine Manufacturers Association’s Vicky Yu provides insight into record-setting personal watercraft and boat sales.

NMMA data shows that boat retail sales increased 59% in May vs. April. Total sales in May were the highest they’ve been in a decade with upticks across all segments.

Leading the growth were PWCs, saltwater fishing boats, and jet boats, which account for 41% of new boat sales annually.

Also noteworthy, outboard engine shipments to boat builders increased for the second consecutive month through June.

“The new data shows a very positive start to the summer for the recreational boating industry, with increases in new boat sales across all major segments. The last time we saw such strong sales in a single month was back in 2007,” said Vicky Yu, NMMA director of business intelligence. “This strong rebound underscores a heightened interest in boating as a way to enjoy the summer with loved ones while staying close to home, especially as summer camps, sports leagues, and vacations have been cancelled amid the pandemic.”

Furthermore, June data coming in indicates this momentum to continue with healthy sales of new PWCs again in June and increases in outboard engine shipments for the second consecutive month.

PWC sales reached record monthly highs for the second consecutive month in June, up 41% vs. June 2019, on a seasonally-adjusted basis and have fully recovered from pandemic-related losses in March and April.

Read the NMMA article here.