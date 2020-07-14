Distributor extends racer support to three series

Racers who compete in a trio of local motocross race series — and who stock up on parts at your dealership — will benefit from newly launched racer support that’s been announced by Parts Unlimited.

Here’s a closer look at the news from Parts Unlimited:

NESC MOTOCROSS JOINS THE PARTS UNLIMITED We Support the Sport RACER REWARDS PROGRAM

Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with NESC Motocross as part of the We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

NESC is amateur mx racing throughout New England (CT, ME, MA, NH) with motocross classes for everyone. Normally, it includes both a Spring and Fall series to give racers a change at running a championship series without having to race every weekend, all season long. For 2020, there will be one series that kicked off July 12 with a practice round at Southwick and goes through Oct. 25.

In all three series, the Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide. Together with our series partners, we look forward to a great riding season.

AMERICAN CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP AXCC JOINS THE PARTS UNLIMITED

We Support the Sport RACER REWARDS PROGRAM

Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with AXCC as part of the We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

AXCC is a national race series for both ATVs and UTVs. The 2020 series is currently underway and ends with Championship Weekend, Oct. 31 at MidAmerica Outdoors Complex in Jay, OK.

IOWA ATV & SxS HARE SCRAMBLE SERIES JOINS THE PARTS UNLIMITED We Support the Sport RACER REWARDS PROGRAM



Parts Unlimited is proud to announce that they have teamed up with the Iowa ATV & SxS Hare Scramble Series (IATVHSS) as part of the We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

IATVHSS is off-road endurance racing through the toughest elements the land has to offer. This family-oriented organization offers both youth and adult ATV Amateur & Pro racing as well as UTV/SS Racing. The 2020 five-round series is underway and ends with the Championship Round Oct. 10 in Carlisle, IA.