KTM reveals 2021 SX and XC lineup

Drawing on feedback from elite racers, the 2021 KTM SX and XC introduce carefully considered refinements and performance updates across their range. To further build on KTM’s success in GNCC Racing, the KTM 125 XC is proudly unveiled for 2021.

All of the laps, victories, trophies and technical research through Motocross, Supercross and Cross-Country races have flowed into the enhancements and upgrades found in the 2021 KTM SX and XC range: the widest and most technically-advanced pool of Ready to Race machinery available on the market to date. The XC lineup is more potent than ever with the introduction of the 2021 KTM 125 XC, a fully-outfitted cross-country weapon that’s Ready to Race right off the showroom floor.

KTM 125 XC

In 2019, the brand secured its fourth AMA 450SX Supercross Championship with Cooper Webb’s triumph aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team made a valiant effort to repeat their success in 2020, as Webb recently finished runner-up in the 450SX Championship after taking the title fight down to the series finale in Utah. With four Main Event victories and a total of 13 podiums — the most of any 450SX rider this season — Webb’s speed and consistency are a true testament to the bike’s overall performance and durability.

In the 250SX division, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team made big strides aboard the KTM 250 SX-F with two podium appearances by Brandon Hartranft, who sealed up a career-best fourth overall in the 250SX Western Championship with consistent top-10 finishes all season.

The feedback collected by racing achievements globally helped KTM R&D update the KTM SX and XC model range for 2021 with clear core objectives: to create the lightest, best-handling, most powerful, usable and well-equipped bikes available and to ensure that riders of any age or ability will find the exact technical package they require.

For 2021, improvements across the full-size range focus on suspension and chassis modifications, tweaks to engine architecture to further enhance durability, new Dunlop SX tires and a reworked graphics aesthetic.

The WP XACT front forks feature a redesign of the internals including a new mid-valve damping system for improved control and feedback, an increase to the air bypass slot on the air-leg to enhance initial comfort and a new oil bypass in the outer damping-leg tube to reduce pressure peaks.

The fully-adjustable WP XACT rear shock features new settings for improved pressure balance and to compliment the updates to the front forks. Both ends have been reconfigured to increase confidence and comfort across a wider spread of surfaces.

Dunlop’s Geomax MX-33 is the rubber of choice for the KTM SX models thanks to its versatility and race proven performance.

As the flagship model in the 4-stroke range, the KTM 450 SX-F benefits from new mapping as well as modifications to the piston, crankshaft, engine casing, rocker arms and shift locker to further refine the bike’s excellent performance and durability, and to further shave weight from this already incredibly-light machine.

The new mapping provides increased bottom-end power and enhances the performance of Map 2, making it the clear choice for “aggressive” engine character.

As a towering example of excellent power-to-weight ratio in the KTM 2-stroke range, the 2021 KTM 125 SX features a fresh piston and new clutch internals for increased performance and durability, with the treatment extending to the 250 cc-challenging KTM 150 SX.

2021 KTM 250 XC-F

The Cross-Country line has been equally updated for 2021 and has expanded its range of innovative XC models with the introduction of the 2-stroke KTM 125 XC, the newest stablemate of the KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI.

This all-new addition to the KTM XC model family is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size Cross-Country machines. Matching a lightweight Cross-Country specific chassis up with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in the class, it delivers superior agility and power to fulfil the demands of any young and aspiring offroad racer. Throw in an oversized tank and electric start, and you have a machine ready to dominate right out of the crate.

KTM is excited to unleash the KTM 125 XC and to display its Ready to Race capabilities in the GNCC Series, a proving-ground for the 125 platform and for the development of the new XC model. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Jesse Ansley earned back-to-back championships in the XC3 125 Pro-Am class, where he consistently bested the competition in some of the most demanding three-hour cross-country races, and that championship DNA runs throughout the KTM 125 XC.

KTM treats its Sportminicycle roster with the same ground-up priority for development as the full-sized bikes.

As a result, the KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX, KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI can now count on a new throttle assembly for better and smoother throttle action. For the KTM 85 SX, braking potential is much higher thanks to a larger rear disc and a completely new front and rear brake system made by FORMULA.

All three junior motocrossers now have a tapered handlebar allowing fitment of ODI lock-on grips. For the KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI, the new tapered handlebar allows fitment of thinner grips for a confidence-inspiring hold by smaller hands.

First introduced to beginner riders and young racers alike in 2020, the innovative, electrically powered KTM SX-E 5 with adjustable height and power returns in 2021 with new WP XACT front fork tubes that shave 240 gr of weight off the remarkably light chassis, providing that much more confidence and performance for young riders.

To intensify the updated 2021 KTM SX, XC and Sportminicycles, look no further than the KTM PowerParts range. Designed by the engineers in Austria, these premium components can take any KTM machine to new heights.

In addition, adult and junior riders alike can stay Ready to Race with the KTM PowerWear collection. High-quality riding gear, premium protection and casual clothing are included in the KTM PowerWear lineup.

The 2021 KTM SX and XC range will become available this summer at all authorized KTM dealers.