KTM’s Thor Flash Collection now available at dealerships

KTM North America, Inc. launched its limited edition KTM PowerWear Thor Flash Collection over the weekend in Salt Lake City as Cooper Webb and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team made their highly anticipated return to racing on Sunday with Round 11 of the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship at Rice Eccles Stadium.

Webb debuted the KTM/Thor PRIME PRO gear as part of a collaboration derived from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and Thor, where fans can now have the opportunity to look like the reigning 450SX Champion with the full kit now available.

Every stitch of KTM/Thor PRIME PRO pant and jersey was designed with intent and purpose. Utilizing premium materials and detailed craftsmanship, PRIME PRO is Thor’s most advanced racewear to date. Built around the notion that unrestricted mobility, minimal weight and athletic fit all allow the rider to work more efficiently with the motorcycle, PRIME PRO is designed to reduce interference between man and machine. From concept to creation, PRIME PRO was developed with insight and testing from our elite riders to deliver next level performance.

The Flash Collection also features the Alpinestars Supertech M10 Carbon Helmet, a premium and lightweight offroad helmet. While the S-M10 boasts many features that are the result of more than five years of development, its shell sizing solution delivers one of the best fits for a wide variety of needs.

The complete 2020 KTM PowerWear Thor Flash Collection is available now through local authorized KTM dealers.