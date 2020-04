After three weeks of voluntary closure from March 26-April 15 to assist in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a 106-year-old dealership has announced its “gradual reopening” on Thursday, April 16.

Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson in Tulsa will not be open to the public. Instead, customers will be handled by appointment only. Many other contact-free services are being offered, including online vehicle purchases, financing and home delivery.