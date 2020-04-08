Service revenue walloped on average in March: report

Same Store Sales data from March has been obtained by Powerpsorts Business from CDK Global’s Lightspeed DMS dealerships, with more than 1,700 dealerships contributing to the March report.

The exclusive Lightspeed report will be featured in the latest digital edition of Powersports Business on the Same Store Sales map in the Finance section.

Service departments tried to make hay after COVID-19’s mid-March arrival, but it simply wasn’t enough to save March at most dealerships. Lightspeed DMS dealerships in the U.S. overall saw their average service department revenue decrease by 42.2 percent during March. All regions of the U.S. had an average dealership service department revenue drop of at least 40 percent.

Service revenue did increase in March at 244 of the Lightspeed dealerships in the report during March, but decreased at 1,222.

— Dave McMahon, editor