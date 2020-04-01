KYMCO USA names ex-auto exec to director role

KYMCO USA announced that Wayne York Kung has joined its executive team as director of Global Product Planning and Business Development. He will be based out of KYMCO’s U.S. headquarters in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Kung will be responsible for managing KYMCO’s new global product lines with a focus on the U.S. market, including a series of two-wheelers, ATVs, side-by-sides, and an all-new electric motorcycle and scooter product line.

He brings over 20 years of automotive OEM experience to the company. Kung comes to KYMCO from Jaguar Land Rover, where he held management roles in Product Planning, Engineering and Public Relations. Prior to that, he was the Product Communications manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

KYMCO USA is implementing a comprehensive investment strategy in the U.S. market to increase its market position to a level on par to KYMCO’s operations in Europe and Asia. KYMCO’s strength is well established in the scooter business as it is currently the No. 1 scooter brand in Taiwan, No. 2 in sales in Spain and No. 3 in sales in Italy and Germany.

Kung’s automotive OEM experience will bring new product strategies and technologies, which will expand the product scope of the powersports industry.

A native of New York City, Kung worked as a motorcycle technician early in his career and is an avid motorsports driver and motorcyclist.

KYMCO continues to invest in the U.S. market by introducing innovative technologies and recruiting high caliber professionals like Dennis McNeal as the executive advisor and now Kung as the global leader for new product development.