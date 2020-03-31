PSB Data Spotlight: Dealership hours during COVID-19

The ongoing Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Q1 Dealer Survey is providing our readers with exclusive data that shows how dealership store hours are changing as a result of the coronavirus.

As part of our most recent PSB Data Spotlight, we asked: “Have you altered your dealership’s store hours as a result of the coronavirus?”

Following are the replies from dealer principals in 35 states and three Canadian provinces representing well over 100 storefronts. It’s currently the only independent study of its kind in the industry.

As usual, the participating dealers represent a range of average annual revenue:

Less than $1 million — 10%

$1-$3 million — 29%

$3-$5 million — 16%

$5-$10 million — 18%

More than $10 million — 27%

A total of 67 percent of dealerships are either operating at full capacity or are still open, but with reduced hours.

The other 33 percent are either only open for service or closed entirely until further notice.

— Dave McMahon, editor