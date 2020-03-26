California, North Carolina dealer associations offer direction

Powersports Business has received notices from state motorcycle assocations in both California and North Carolina about how their dealership members should approach business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Motorcycle Dealers Association has distributed a PDF titled “Important Update That Further Clarifies the Status of Motorcycle Dealers in Governor Newsom’s ‘Stay at Home’ Executive Order as “Essential Businesses.”

Both associations encourage their dealers to check with their local municipal licensing agency or department to confirm that the dealership can stay open for at least parts sales and service work.

Read the CMDA notice here.

The North Carolina Motorcycle Dealers Association is asking all of its members to send an email to the state’s Department of Public Safety, as the state of North Carolina has implemented a process for determining the “essential” nature of each business.

The email should include dealership contact specifics, as well as a brief description of the company’s products and uses, including farm/ag equipment repair service, police motorcycle service and other vehicle service repair, both private and public.

In the event Gov. Roy Cooper does order a "shelter in place" taking this action NOW will help expedite the possibility that you may receive a letter/certificate for your employees to present to public safety representatives should the need arise in their commute to and from their place of work.

— Dave McMahon, editor