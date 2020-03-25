MV Agusta halting production in Varese

MV Agusta announced that starting Thursday, March 26, and until the production ban is lifted, all activities at its Schiranna, Varese, plant will be suspended, in compliance with the new, more restrictive measures for the prevention and the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic, announced last Sunday by Italy's Prime Minister.

The Schiranna Facility will therefore be completely vacated by staff. Administrative and other non-shopfloor activities will be carried out from home, as far as possible, by those employees who can operate in a smart working mode. The remaining personnel will benefit from "Cassa Integrazione Guadagni" or unused holiday allowances.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: "The safety of our employees and the compliance with all Government provisions are our number one priority. We will do our part and fully collaborate with those who are presently working hard for the common good, scrupulously following their directions. We look to the future with confidence, ready for a new start once the emergency is over."