Tucker hires ex-Harley exec as president; Bretschneider departs

Tucker has announced the appointment of former Harley-Davidson executive Marc McAllister to the position of president and CEO. McAllister replaces Sebastian Bretschneider, who joined the aftermarket parts and accessories distributorship in June 2019. Bretschneider is no longer with the company.

McAllister held a variety of roles at Harley-Davidson during his 24-year tenure with the company. After starting in product design and supply chain, he moved to senior roles leading the company's sales and growth in Europe and Asia. As vice president and managing director of Global Markets and previously the Asia-Pacific region, McAllister led sales, marketing and operations of the Motor Company while working closely with powersports dealers in each region. He also represented the company with board positions at the American Motorcyclist Association and the European Motorcycle Manufacturers Association.

Marc McAllister

“Marc has tremendous experience in powersports and in driving business growth. That’s what we need at Tucker right now,” said Greg Ethridge, chairman of the company’s ownership group.

"I'm excited to dive in and work with the Tucker Team," said McAllister. "My experience building a strategy and structure that delivers growth is important for Tucker right now. And it needs to be done while supporting our customers and partners in this difficult time. This is a tremendous opportunity for me to help strengthen the Tucker brand and the motorcycle industry."

McAllister moved into the Tucker role today. Due to the company's work-from-home employee health rules, he will be working from his home office in Wisconsin for the near term.