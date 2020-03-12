New side-by-side, ATV drive belts launched

Tucker’s QuadBoss brand has a new line of drive belts that are a direct OEM replacement and have been engineered and designed for performance and reliability. Specially formulated rubber compounds and aramid cord provide strength and durability.
Retail prices range from $59.99 to $109.99 with extensive fitment options.
Among the product highlights:
• OEM replacement belt for ATV and UTV vehicles
• Each belt has been engineered for use on specific applications
• Designed for performance and reliability
• Specially formulated rubber compounds that work best for specific applications
• Aramid cord provides strength and durability
• One-year limited manufacturer's warranty
• Made in the USA