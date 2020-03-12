New side-by-side, ATV drive belts launched

Tucker’s QuadBoss brand has a new line of drive belts that are a direct OEM replacement and have been engineered and designed for performance and reliability. Specially formulated rubber compounds and aramid cord provide strength and durability.

Retail prices range from $59.99 to $109.99 with extensive fitment options.

Among the product highlights:

• OEM replacement belt for ATV and UTV vehicles

• Each belt has been engineered for use on specific applications

• Designed for performance and reliability

• Specially formulated rubber compounds that work best for specific applications

• Aramid cord provides strength and durability

• One-year limited manufacturer's warranty

• Made in the USA