AMA names Sayre to director post

Mike Sayre is the new Director of Government Relations for the American Motorcyclist Association.

In his new role, Sayre will oversee the AMA's office in Washington, D.C., and manage the execution of AMA advocacy efforts nationwide. Sayre most recently was the AMA government relations manager for on-highway issues. He has been an AMA member for eight years and has been on staff for four years.

"The AMA Government Relations Department is on the front lines of defending motorcyclists' rights, and efficient management is critical to ensure the effectiveness of those efforts," said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. "Mike will bring fresh ideas and focused leadership to his new role."

Sayre is a member of the federal Motorcyclist Advisory Council and currently serves as its chair. The MAC advises the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on ways to make the nation's highway infrastructure safer for motorcyclists.

Sayre said he is "grateful for the opportunity to lead the AMA's advocacy efforts and excited to take on the challenges ahead."

"I will build on our successes and help ensure that officials at all levels of government understand the benefits of motorcycling and why our community is an asset," Sayre said. "Motorcyclists should be valued as a key part of the transportation, recreation and competition worlds. And I look forward to working with our dedicated partners in the motorcycling community."

Before joining the AMA staff, Sayre worked for the University of Michigan supporting a quantitative methodology training program.

Sayre holds a master's in Public Policy from Michigan State University and a bachelor's in Political Science and History from the University of Michigan. He has been riding motorcycles for more than 10 years, commuting and touring.