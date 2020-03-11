Yamaha WaveRunner Racing announces 2020 racers

Yamaha Watercraft Racing, the most successful PWC racing program in the history of the sport, announced its 2020 team riders, headlined by the top three racers in the P1 AquaX world rankings.

The Yamaha team riders will compete on the P1 AquaX Tour and at the IJSBA World Finals. All of the athletes will ride the Yamaha FX SVHO or Yamaha GP1800R SVHO.

Leading the 2020 effort is Eric Francis, the current P1 AquaX Pro Enduro world champion and No. 1-ranked rider in the world. Joining Francis is Brian Baldwin, reigning Pro Runabout Stock IJSBA world champion and No. 2-ranked rider in the world; and 24-time world and national champion Chris MacClugage, the No. 3-ranked rider in the world.

"We're ready to go racing," said Yamaha WaveRunner racing manager Bryce Parker. "We have the best riders in the world racing the best racecraft in the world. Our FX SVHO and GP1800R SVHO are undefeated on the P1 AquaX tour, which has everything to do with the performance and durability of our WaveRunners, the talent and dedication of our riders, and the support of our partners Broward Motorsports and Riva Motorsports."

Racing action starts April 18 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

2020 Yamaha WaterCraft Factory Riders

Broward Motorsports: Eric Francis, Chris MacClugage, Christian Daly, Sophie Francis

Riva Motorsports: Brian Baldwin, Tyler Hill, Eric Lagopoulos, Chris Landis

Privateer: Dennis Mack, Troy Snyder