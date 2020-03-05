Mayor to preside at dealership’s ribbon cutting

Windy City-Fox Motorsports in St. Charles, Illinois, has announced the rebranding of Windy City Triumph to Windy City International Cycle. A celebration of the shop’s international brands (Aprilia, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Royal Enfield, Triumph and Vespa) will take place Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy food and beverages while viewing new and pre-owned bikes, apparel and accessories in the updated store.

“We upgraded our name to Windy City International Cycle to encompass everything we have to offer. We strive to provide the best experience in motorcycling for both Chicagoland and national customers,” said Windy City International Cycle general manager JB Bussert.

Mayor Raymond P. Rogina and the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly created main entrance to the store at 135 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Illinois at 10:30 a.m.

“The Windy City – Fox Motorsports team is excited about the growth we have seen at Windy City International Cycle and the opportunity to offer our customers an assortment of premium international brands in a customer focused environment," said CEO Ozzie Giglio.

The Windy City-Fox Motorsports dealer group operates out of 15 locations in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin and delivers over 5,000 motorcycles per year into the market.