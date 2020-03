The largest Harley-Davidson dealership in Texas has launched a new online store, with free shipping on purchases over $100. Customers can shop for men’s and women’s apparel as well as dealership-exclusive items like coozies and caps.

It’s all available at Shopify-powered www.shoptexasharley.com, the online store for Bedford-based Texas Harley-Davidson.

Cleaning products, grips, mirrors and levers, ride bells and luggage also are available for purchase on the site.