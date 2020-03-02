FOX introduces Roland Sands Design Signature Series for V-twins

Bob Fox designed and manufactured his first motorcycle shocks in 1974, seeking a performance edge on his motocross-racing competitors. From these humble beginnings near San Jose, California, FOX Factory evolved into a world-class suspension company. Today, the company that Bob built serves racers and enthusiasts for motorcycles, snowmobiles, UTVs, ATVs, trucks, mountain bikes, off-road desert racers and motorsports.

Roland Sands was born into a motorcycle-mad family in 1974. After retiring from a successful racing career, he turned to the family business of designing and manufacturing performance motorcycles and parts near Long Beach, California. Roland Sands Design has been a V-twin aftermarket component champion for years, and was seeking top-level suspension solutions for 2020 and beyond.

“The FOX shocks work!" Sands said. "If the riders are stoked it says a lot about the product and the future of the RSD x FOX products. We know we can build great suspension together for all facets of riding and that’s exciting."

FOX-RSD Signature Series Harley-Davidson Performance Bagger Twin Shocks

The FOX-Roland Sands Design Signature Series includes performance bagger remote reservoir twin shocks with 3-position quick switch (soft, medium, firm) compression and rebound adjust for 1993 – 2020 Harley-Davidson touring models, made in Watsonville, California. MSRP will be $1,399/pair, available through Hard Drive Parts V-twin dealerships, rolandsands.com and revzilla.com in the coming weeks.

Additionally, 2018-2020 Harley Milwaukee 8 Softail owners will be getting the FOX-Roland Sands Design Signature Series M8 mono shock option. Model-specific optimized ride tune, also with 3-position quick switch compression and rebound adjust made in Watsonville. Sands chose the raised 13.5-inch length, relying on FOX’s advanced high-flow, deflective speed-sensitive damping. MSRP will be $649 for the shock, also available through rolandsands.com, revzilla.com and your local Hard Drive Parts V-twin dealer in the coming weeks.

FOX-Roland Sands Design Signature Series

Harley-Davidson Performance Bagger Twin Shocks

NEW for 2020!

Features

• Twin shocks

• Model-specific optimized ride tune

• Fox QS3: 3-position (soft, medium, firm) quick switch compression adjust

• QS3: 3-position quick switch rebound adjust

• Aluminum remote reservoir

• Fender mounting hardware included

• Matte black spring and black anodized preload ring

• Exclusive preload setting guide marks

• Easy-to-use non-marring plastic preload adjust wrench included

• Gas-charged mono-tube with internal floating piston (IFP)

• 1.50-inch 6061-T6 aluminum type III hard-anodized body

• Fully rebuildable and re-valvable

• Advanced high-flow, deflective speed-sensitive damping

• 5/8-inch low friction, super-finished hard chrome shaft

Adjustments

• Spring preload with easy-to-use plastic wrench included

• QS3 compression adjust

• QS3 rebound adjust

Model Fitment

• Harley-Davidson touring models

• 1993 - 2020 model years

• 12-inch and 13-inch lengths, standard spring

MSRP: $1,399/pair

FOX-Roland Sands Design Signature Series

Harley-Davidson M8 Softail Mono Shock

NEW for 2020!

Features

• Mono shock

• Model-specific optimized ride tune

• QS3: 3-position quick switch (soft, medium, firm) rebound adjust

• Fox QS3: 3-position quick switch rebound adjustment

• Matte black spring and black anodized preload ring

• Exclusive preload setting guide marks

• Easy-to-use non-marring plastic preload adjust wrench included

• Gas-charged mono-tube with internal floating piston (IFP)

• 2.0-inch 6061-T6 aluminum type III hard-anodized body

• Fully rebuildable and re-valvable

• Advanced high-flow, deflective piston velocity-sensitive damping

• 5/8-inch low friction, super-finished hard chrome shaft

• Raised 13.5-inch length

Adjustments

• Spring preload with easy-to-use plastic wrench included

• QS3 rebound adjust

Model Fitment

• Harley-Davidson M8 Softail models

• 2018 - 2020 model years

• NOTE: not tuned for Heritage Classic models

MSRP: $649

FOX Quick-Switch 3 Tech Sheet

QS3 Rebound Adjust

• 3-position quick switch rebound control

• Easy to adjust with your gloves on

• Clearly marked setting – no counting clicks

• Model specific, optimized ride tune

• Soft, Medium and Firm settings

• New for 2020 on Touring and Softail shocks