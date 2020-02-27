79th Annual Daytona Bike Week features AMA-sanctioned events

The 79th Annual Daytona Bike Week features American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned events for riders, racers and motorcycle fans of all ages.

Daytona Bike Week is March 6 through March 15 and is the first stop on the 2020 AMA National Gypsy Tour.

"With more than 20 AMA-sanctioned events at venues in Florida and Georgia during Bike Week, there are plenty of opportunities for fun and competition, from a road run to trials to flat track and much more," said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. "We encourage everyone attending to get involved."

AMA members can visit the AMA tent at Daytona International Speedway from March 6 through March 14 to pick up a 2020 AMA Gypsy Tour pin by showing a membership card.

Bike Week attendees also can sign up for an AMA membership and donate for a chance to win this year's AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame raffle bikes at the AMA tent at the Daytona International Speedway. Anyone who joins or renews an AMA membership at the tent receives a free t-shirt.

The Hall of Fame's Lords of the Board Track raffle bike will be on display at the tent beginning March 7, and tickets will be available for a chance to win it.

Other Bike Week activities include:

Friday, March 6

Round 1 of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series, an AMA Featured Series, takes place at Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga. The race features amateur and professional racers competing on a half-mile course. Visit www.stevenaceracing.com for more information.

Saturday, March 7

The AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, begins its two-day Wild Boar GNCC event with off-road ATV racing in Palatka, Fla. For more information visit www.gnccracing.com.

The stars of AMA Supercross line up at Daytona International Speedway for Round 10 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. This is the 50th annual Supercross event at Daytona Beach. Ticket information is available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Oglethorpe Speedway Park hosts Round 1 of the 2020 AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship Series, an AMA Major Event. The race is in conjunction with the first round of the 2020 AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series. More information is available at www.stevenaceracing.com.

Round 1 of the 2020 AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series takes place at Oglethorpe Speedway Park, alongside the AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship. This event features vintage motorcycles racing on a half-mile course. To learn more, visit the Flat Track Racing page on www.americanmotorcyclist.com/flat-track-racing.

The Florida Trials Association Motorcycle Club Inc. is hosting a two-day observed trials competition at Hardrock Motorcycle Park in Ocala, Fla. More information is available at www.floridatrials.net.

Sunday, March 8

Round 2 of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series, an AMA Featured Series, takes place at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville. The race features amateur and professional racers of all ages competing on a half-mile course. Visit www.stevenaceracing.com for more information.

The AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, continues with the second day of its two-day racing event with motorcycle competition. To learn more visit www.gnccracing.com.

The second day of the observed trials by the Florida Trials Association Motorcycle Club Inc. is at Hardrock Motorcycle Park. More information is available at www.floridatrials.net.

The Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, an AMA Major Event, takes to the track inside the Daytona International Speedway for a two-day event. The race features some of the country's fastest amateur motorcycle racers on a modified version of the track professional Supercrossers raced on the night before. More information is available at www.racedaytona.com.

Monday, March 9

Round 2 of the AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship, an AMA Major Event, is at Volusia Speedway Park. The race is in conjunction with Round 2 of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship. For more information, visit www.stevenaceracing.com.

Volusia Speedway Park also plays host to Round 2 of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series. Visit the Flat Track Racing page on www.americanmotorcyclist.com/flat-track-racing to learn more.

Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, an AMA Major Event, hosts the second day of its two-day event at the Daytona International Speedway. To learn more visit www.racedaytona.com.

Tuesday, March 10

The final round of the AMA Daytona Bike Week Flat Track Championship, an AMA Major Event, takes place on the short track at Volusia Speedway Park. Go to www.stevenaceracing.com to learn more.

Professional racers from the AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Championship compete on the Supercross track inside the Daytona International Speedway at the Daytona ATV Supercross. More information is available at www.atvmotocross.com.

Round 3 of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will take place on the short track at Volusia Speedway Park. More information about this event is available on the Flat Track Racing page at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/flat-track-racing.

The Daytona Vintage Supercross takes place alongside the Daytona ATV Supercross event at Daytona International Speedway. For more information, visit www.racedaytona.com.

Wednesday, March 11

The Daytona 200 Motorcycle Club hosts a road run. For more information, visit the club's website at www.daytona200mc.com.

For Round 3 of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series, an AMA Featured Series, competitors add a jump and a right turn with TT racing at Volusia Speedway Park. For more information, visit www.stevenaceracing.com.

Friday, March 13 The American Sportbike Racing Association and Championship Cup Series racers have practice and sprint races at Daytona International Speedway. To find out which classes are practicing and the times, visit www.asraracing.com and www.ccsracing.us for details.

In preparation for the Daytona 200, which is co-sanctioned and operated by ASRA, and other road racing activity at Daytona International Speedway during Bike Week, road racers will practice and race at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona 200 competitors take part in three qualifying sessions. Visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/Events/2020/DAYTONA-200-And-DAYTONA-TT/DAYTONA-200-and-DAYTONA-TT.aspx to get tickets.

Saturday, March 14

The 79th running of the world-famous Daytona 200 is at 11 a.m. at Daytona International Speedway. The 200-mile race features both national and international racers competing on a 3.51-mile speedway/infield road course. For ticket information, go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/Events/2020/DAYTONA-200-And-DAYTONA-TT/DAYTONA-200-and-DAYTONA-TT.aspx.

Sunday, March 15

The American Sportbike Racing Association and Championship Cup Series racers compete at Daytona International Speedway in a variety of classes. For a full list of classes visit www.asraracing.com and www.ccsracing.us.

Round 8 of the AMA Florida Trail Riders Enduro Championship, and AMA Featured Series, takes place in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Visit www.floridatrailriders.org for the details.

AMA State Chapters and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh will be putting on an AMA EAGLES class and an AMA Road Captain Workshop at the AMA tent at Daytona International Speedway. Space is limited for both courses.

The EAGLES Class takes place 9 a.m.-noon. To register for the AMA EAGLES training visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/volunteer/ama-eagles.

The Road Captain Workshop begins at 1 p.m. To register for the Road Captain Workshop, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/riding/ama-road-captain-workshop.

AMA-sanctioned events can always be found at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/findanevent.

The AMA is in need of volunteers to help with setting up, tearing down and staffing the AMA tent at Daytona International Speedway, as well as helping with flagging for the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, an AMA Major Event.