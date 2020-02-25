AMA names new COO

The American Motorcyclist Association has named James Holter as Chief Operating Officer. Holter, most recently the AMA vice president of communications and marketing, assumes the responsibilities of Jeff Massey, who is leaving his position as AMA chief operations officer on March 6.

"James has demonstrated remarkable leadership skills as a member of our executive team," said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. "It is a pleasure to welcome him to the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he oversees the department directors who are primarily responsible for the day-to-day work to fulfill the AMA's mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling."

L-R: AMA incoming Chief Operating Officer James Holter, Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Dingman and outgoing COO Jeff Massey during the AMA-sanctioned 2019 Touratech DirtDaze Rally in South Pomfret, Vt. (Photo: AMA)

As COO, Holter reports to Dingman. His direct reports are the department directors who execute the AMA's mission in the areas of government relations, competition, recreational riding, finance, communications, membership and marketing, creative services, industry relations and business development, and all other aspects of operations.

"I've been a motorcyclist since my dad put me on a Tecumseh-powered minibike in the early 1980s, and it was a choice that fundamentally altered the trajectory of my life," Holter said. "I'm honored that Rob would trust me with these additional responsibilities, and I'm looking forward to my expanding role with the AMA, particularly any and all opportunities to work with those inside and outside the organization to pursue our mission."

Holter, 45, has worked at the AMA for 15 years, with responsibilities in editorial, communications, marketing and membership. Prior to his work at the AMA, he was a financial journalist with a focus on Chicago's commodity and financial markets. A graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, Holter has ridden and competed in various amateur disciplines for nearly four decades. He owns both street and dirt bikes, including vintage machines.

Massey has served as AMA COO since September 2014. He will return to his hometown of Indianapolis and resume a career in education.

"Jeff Massey served with distinction and great integrity during his tenure here," Dingman said. "Jeff and James have worked closely together on many levels, and a seamless transition is already underway.

"While Jeff is leaving AMA employment, I fully expect he will remain one of our most active members, and we will continue to find ways he can contribute to the AMA mission," Dingman said.

