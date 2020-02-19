Helmet company sets up new global digs in Dallas

A helmet manufacturer with cutting-edge technology has opened a new headquarters and global design center in the Dallas Design District, complete with a design studio, prototyping workshop, showroom space and more.

Quin Design, the manufacturers of Quin Helmets equipped with the Arc Chip and IntelliQuin Smart Safety Technology, will open to consumers in March at which time both walk-ins and fitting appointments will be taken.

In theme with the unique, artistic flair of the Design District, the new Quin Design space will offer dealers and consumers access to cutting edge technology and helmets in a gallery-style space.

Quin Design has been servicing the global riding community over the last three years with their industry-leading technical helmet products that feature integrated BlueTooth, Crash Detection, and an S.O.S. beacon, paired with a companion app.

Quin is now readying for U.S. dealer-direct distribution and sales. The company has begun setting up dealers nationwide and is actively building its outside sales force to bring Quin Helmets to consumers in North America.

"We have been looking for a location that both has roots in the motorcycle community and offered architecture that allows us to build an elegant, open format design center,” said Ani Surabhi, CEO and chief designer. “With A.M.S. Ducati Dallas, Dallas Dainese Store, and HAAS Moto Museum all located within a stone's throw of our building, we feel like we have found the perfect location for our new global design center."