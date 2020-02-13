OEM receives global award for seventh consecutive year

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced that the company has received its seventh successive internationally-prestigious “iF Design Award.” The successful models were the Ténéré 700 motorcycle, and YNF (Yamaha Next Field)-01 low-speed mobility concept model.

The Ténéré 700 is an adventure tourer in the best traditions of the Ténéré brand, drawing on its history of success in one of the world's toughest rallies - the Dakar - in the 1980s-90s. The Ténéré 700 features a 689cm³ water-cooled in-line 2-cylinder 270° crank engine mounted on a lightweight body. With a high degree of freedom in riding posture, high durability and ease of maintenance, along with high adaptability under load, this new model balances off-road, adventure, and touring performance to a high level.

With the design concept of “Exciting Adventure Ténéré,” this model has a high-positioned face that incorporates a three-piece shield on a distinctive headlight and tank, creating a design that expresses a spirit of adventure.

The YNF-01 is a low-speed mobility vehicle featuring outdoor-influenced styling, such as large-diameter tires and 4-wheel independent suspension, which enable travel across a variety of road surfaces. The compact form belying its sturdy undercarriage and the frame design elegantly enveloping the rider provide a sense of both being securely held and freedom.

The design inspires users to head outdoors through high-quality packaging and styling to evoke a feeling of adventure.

The YNF-01 receiving the iF Design Award follows on from its recognition with the "Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2019."

The iF Design Award is a design award sponsored by the iF International Forum Design, the world's longest-established independent design organization based in Hannover, Germany. Every year since 1953, superior designs are selected from industrial products etc. from around the world.