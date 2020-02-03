Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 begins demo tour at Hammers

Following the excitement surrounding the launch of the all-new Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000, Kawasaki is giving customers a chance to experience the KRX 1000 at select events across the country. The nationwide Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 demo tour kicks off this week at the King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California.

Along with high profile side-by-side events including King of the Hammers and Rally on the Rocks, customers will be able to experience the thrill of driving the Teryx KRX 1000 and participate in an interactive display at one of the select stadium tour stops in conjunction with Monster Jam, such as Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Feb. 21-22 and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 27-28.