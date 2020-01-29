AIMExpo debuts 2020 preview edit (video)

The calendar is on the cusp of flipping to February, so there’s no better time than now for AIMExpo presented by Nationwide to launch the 2020 preview edit. Relive some memories from the 2019 while making sure you save the Oct. 1-4 dates in Columbus, Ohio.

Year 8 for industry’s most important trade show for dealers and the industry promises to be bigger and better than ever. Powersports Business once again will be curating and administering the speaker lineup for the Powersports DEALER Seminars @ AIMExpo on Thursday and Friday.