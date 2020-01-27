Ducati unveils new Scrambler models

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO feature an original design and are ideal for those wishing to ride a motorcycle with a 1079 cm³ engine with generous torque right from the bottom of the rev range. A 15-litre steel tank ensures that, combined with the comfortable seat with the new coating, even the longest rides are enjoyed in comfort.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO stands out for its new two-tone "Ocean Drive" color scheme, combined with a steel Trellis frame and rear aluminum subframe, both black. The aluminum covers are also black. A new right-side dual tailpipe and low-slung plate holder ensure distinctive rear-end styling and, together with the new livery, give the bike a coiled, compact look. Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the ‘70s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight: a detail that makes the bike instantly identifiable, even with the lights off.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the beefiest version in the Scrambler family. It features all the styling details of the PRO, but also a unique equipment set with Öhlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and Café Racer rear-view mirrors . The 1100 Sport PRO also features a matte black color scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo.

The Ducati Scramblers 1100 PRO are also at the forefront of electronics. They are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), regulated specifically for these models, and ABS Cornering, which ensure safety on every bend. The three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City) help even less experienced riders to find the right balance in the use of electronic components by choosing their riding style.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO will be available from the end of March 2020 (country specific). More information about the new models are on Ducati Scrambler official website. The launch video is available on Ducati Scrambler official YouTube channel.