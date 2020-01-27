AMA ATV Ice Race set for mid-February

The AMA ATV Ice Race Grand Championship will take place Feb. 16 on Sanford Lake in Sanford, Mich. on a half-mile track. The event most recently took place in 2018, and the event class structure has been modified to allow sidecars to compete.

Team CDI Racing serves as the event's 2020 promoter.

"We're delighted that this event is back in the AMA's schedule of grand championships for 2020 and thank Team CDI for organizing this event," AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. "We're looking forward to another year of great ice racing in northern Michigan."

To compete in ice racing, racers modify a variety of machines to run on frozen lakes and ponds using off-road tires, often studded with hundreds of sheet-metal-style screws.