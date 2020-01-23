Through a strategic partnership with Brandecation, Tucker Powersports has announced the launch of Tucker University, a program designed to continue bringing value and education to its 8,500+ dealers.

“Our dealers tell us education is critical,” said Taz Sobotka, Senior Director of Marketing for Tucker. “They tell us consumers are more educated than ever when they walk through their door, so it's our responsibility to help educate the dealer staff. We're proud to launch TuckerU to help do just that.”

For brand partners choosing to join Tucker University, it means direct access to the Tucker 150+ person sales team and over 8,500 dealers. Users of the TuckerU platform learn, test, and retain specialized product information at their own pace. TuckerU provides direct access to training courses and certifications in one convenient location, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

“We're excited about this new partnership,” said Rich Maychrich, CEO of Brandecation. “It's amazing to see the number of brands coming to us knowing they can get plugged into TuckerU. They value the attention of 150+ salespeople and 8,500+ dealers. So, this strategic partnership is a win-win for everyone.”

TuckerU includes valuable brand and product knowledge on powerful brands distributed to powersports dealers across the nation. TuckerU also includes custom training modules on retailing, merchandising, marketing, and other areas. Each of the training courses come with testing and a certification process. Brands currently enrolled in TuckerU include Arai, Metzeler, Bikemaster, QuadBoss, DragonFire Racing, Twin Power, ProTaper, Speed and Strength, and Answer Racing, with more to follow.

“Our goal with this platform is to help our dealers and field sales team have a centralized place to go for education. This is an area of focus in bringing value to our customers,” says Sobotka.

Brands interested in becoming a Tucker University Brand Training Partner can call 833-326-1202, or send an email to tucker@brandecation.com.