Ex-Monster Energy director joins MotoAmerica

A former director of Marketing at Monster Energy has been tabbed to lead the marketing efforts for MotoAmerica, with Steve Jugan being named MotoAmerica's vice president, Business Development and Partnerships.

Jugan is a senior-level marketing and business development leader with a 25-year record of accomplishments driving Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) business growth, profitability and brand visibility.

“We want to welcome Steve to our team at MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey. “He comes to us with a lot of experience and we’re looking forward to tapping into that as we move into our sixth season of the MotoAmerica Series. Steve will be a big help as we continue to grow and build for the future.”

Steve Jugan

“I’m excited to assume this new role with MotoAmerica,” Jugan said. “It’s an exhilarating time for MotoAmerica, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to build on the teams' accomplishments as we work toward future growth at MotoAmerica.”

Highly respected and known for his ability to develop sponsorship programs for businesses, athletes, musicians, and artists, Jugan has a vast network of contacts developed through lengthy successful careers as director of marketing at Monster Energy and founder of Fast Friends Foundation (a non-profit supporting the action-sports community). Jugan earned his bachelor’s degree from Americus University in Washington DC.

2020 MotoAmerica Series

April 3-5 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

April 17-19 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

May 1-3 Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia

May 29-31 Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 26-28 The Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington

July 10-12 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

August 7-9 Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

August 21-23 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana

September 11-13 New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey

September 18-20 Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama