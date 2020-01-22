Triumph recalls certain Thruxton, Speed Twin bikes

Triumph has issued a recall for certain Thruxton and Speed Twin bikes. An engine stall on certain Thruxton models increases the risk of a crash, while certain Speed Twin bikes may experience a loss of ability to change gears. The details of each recall can be found below.

Thruxton

Triumph is recalling certain 2016-2018 Thruxton, 2016-2019 Thruxton R and 2020 Thruxton TFC motorcycles. The side stand spring may fracture, possibly allowing the side stand switch to activate and shut off the engine.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side stand spring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 570.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V015000

Components: STRUCTURE

Potential Number of Units Affected: 3,244

MAKE MODEL MODEL YEAR(S) TRIUMPH THRUXTON 2016 – 2018 TRIUMPH THRUXTON R 2016 – 2019 TRIUMPH THRUXTON TFC 2020

Speed Twin

Triumph is also recalling certain 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles. The gear shift lever linkage may separate from shifter ball joint, resulting in an inability to change gears.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will secure the attachment with a different thread locking compound, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 569.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V014000

Components: POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected: 1,304

MAKE MODEL MODEL YEAR(S) TRIUMPH SPEED TWIN 2019 – 2020

Notes: Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.