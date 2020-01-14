Triumph partners with Warner Bros. for upcoming film

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. recently announced a global partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in support of the upcoming feature Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, releasing February 2020. This theatrical partnership and the forthcoming filmic showcase of Triumph motorcycle product continues a long and enduring legacy of more than 100 years appearing in fan-favourite films.

In the film, Huntress rides an aggressive, stylish black Triumph Street Triple RS. The film contains several exciting action scenes featuring explosive motorcycle performances, stunts, and dynamic riding.

Triumph Motorcycles is supporting the theatrical release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) via a global in-dealership campaign at 650+ locations and U.S. consumer sweepstakes. For the consumer sweepstakes in the US, one lucky person will have the chance to win a Triumph Street Triple bike as the main prize.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (Fearless, Pitch Perfect 2) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (Argo, TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, the “Trainspotting” films) as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.